May 1st in France in the name of protest against the pension reform. The secretary general of the CFDT, one of the unions, Laurent Berger, said he expected up to 1.5 million people to descend on the streets throughout the country. Much lower is the estimate of the police authorities, which expect between 500,000 and 650,000 demonstrators in the 300 localities where initiatives are planned, and for Paris they calculate between 80,000 and 100,000 demonstrators.

In Lyon, the demonstration is blocked by clashes. Four hours after departure, the Lyon procession has not yet arrived at Place Bellecour: violent clashes are blocking the advance of tens of thousands of demonstrators.

Today’s party and protest have a heavy impact on air traffic, with a high number of canceled flights, between 25 and 33%, in the major French airports. Among union leaders, the most recurring adjective to define this May 1st is “historic”: for the first time since 2009 the demonstrations will be united: the no to raising the retirement age wanted by Macron has reunited the workers’ organizations.

In the capital, the main procession is preceded at the corner of rue Oberkampf by a compact block of demonstrators dressed in black. In front of them, a group of “yellow vests”.