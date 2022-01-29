Politics and family. It is war again between the Le Pens as the leader of the Rassemblement National, Marine, is in the running for the French presidential elections in April and hopes to challenge President Emmanuel Macron again. to the ballot. This time to open the conflict is the niece Marion, who declares to evaluate the support of the other far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour. And the old founder also bursts into the scene, Jean Marie, who on Twitter announces that he wants to speak with his daughter Marine and granddaughter Marion in the coming days. But he too remained ambiguous about supporting Marine, which excluded him from the party he founded.

Interviewed first by Le Parisien and then by Le Figaro, Marion Marechal-Le Pen praised Zemmour’s “consistency, vision and strategy”. “I’m thinking, I haven’t made any decisions yet,” but “if I support Eric, I won’t just show me to cuckoo,” he explained, hinting at possible strong support for his aunt’s rival, founder of the Reconquest party. Four months pregnant, after her marriage in September with the Brothers of Italy MEP Vincenzo Sofo, Marion has also announced that she wants to return to active politics, with the possible candidacy in the legislative elections in June.

Marine Le Pen did not take it well and wanted to show that she suffered from it personally as well. “It is brutal and violent”, he commented, recalling that “having a particular history with Marion, because I raised her with my sister in her first years of life”. Then he wanted to underline the political data, recalling that Marion said she wanted to support those who were better placed on the far right, a role she claims for herself. In fact, all polls indicate Marine ahead of Zemmour, but it is undeniable that the duel on the far right penalizes the leader of the Rassemblement National. With the possibility that in the end Valerie Precresse, a candidate of the moderate right that the polls indicate head to head with Le Pen, will go to the ballot.

That aunt and nephew were politically at odds was no mystery. In 2012, the then 22-year-old Marion became at the same time the first Rassemblement National MP to enter the National Assembly and the youngest MP in the history of France. But after the 2017 presidential elections, he left politics to found a school of political training in Lyon, the Institut des sciences sociales, économiques et politiques (Issep). Traditionalist Catholic, very anti-migrant, Marion has always been critical of the policy of ‘de-diabolization’ of the Front National founded by her grandfather, which her most secular aunt has renamed Rassemblement National.

The clash between generations is nothing new between the Le Pen family. In 2015, Marine consummated his political patricide, excluding his father from the party, to which he removed the presidency of honor to definitively distance himself from his most controversial positions, including that “the gas chambers were a detail of history”. Then Marion asked that the grandfather not go “to the humiliation of exclusion”. Now 93-year-old Jean Marie seems to want to act as a mediator between his 53-year-old daughter and 32-year-old granddaughter. But he too did not hide his interest in the sovereignist Zemmour. “I hope to spend the next few days with Marine Le Pen and Marion Marechal. I will express my thoughts when I consider it useful for the clarity of future presidential and legislative debates,” he tweeted yesterday, without saying who will support the presidential elections.

However, Marine is not isolated in the family. At his side in the election campaign is Philippe Olivier, husband of his older sister Marie Caroline. Their daughter Nolwenn is married to MEP Jordan Bardella, first vice president of Rassemblement National at just 26 years old. Marion is the daughter of Yann, the second of the three Le Pen sisters. Born from a short relationship with her mother, she also bears the surname of Samuel Marechal, who married Yann when she was two. Marion has a daughter from a first marriage, which ended in 2016.