Over 60% of the French would not be in favor of a republican front against Le Pen as in 2017

And in France it went as announced: Macron first and Marine Le Pen to follow him. But one fact is powerful and undermines the political system of France: the sum of the anti-system parties exceeds 50% and the prospects are for growth, if you add up the votes of Le Pen with Zemmour and Mélenchon you get well over half of those who voted. After 5 years the challenge remains the same and the two contenders have 14 days, that is until April 24, to increase the consensus and win.

In reality, the gap between Macron and Le Pen is wider than that of 2017 which saw the difference of only 2.7 points (Macron at 24% against Le Pen at 21.3%) while today Macron is at 27.6%, while Le Pen at 23.41%, with a difference greater than 4.2 percentage points. Analyzing this data one could believe that the game is much easier for the French President but, on the contrary, the real data is much more in favor for Marine le Pene than in 2017.

This electoral round saw the presence of another candidate attributable to the right, the journalist Zemmour who with his 7% that added to the votes of the third party openly on right-wing positions such as Nicolas Dupont-Aignan – Debout La France bring Marin Le Pen to over 30%. The French president has already had the support of many central and moderate left parties, but they collected a very low percentage in the first round. But above all, it is a specific survey that puts a moment of tension on Macron and his supporters: over 60% of the French would not be in favor of a republican front against Le Pen as in 2017. Following the numbers of the first round of elections, it will therefore be the votes of Jean-Luc Mélenchon – La France Insoumise with 21.95% and Valérie Pécresse – Les Républicains with 4.78% to decree the victory of the next French president.

Immediately after the election results Mélenchon he has declared three times that no one should vote for Marine Le Pen, he has specified it loud and clear because he knows that a third of his constituents would be inclined to give strength to the candidate of the National Rally to defeat Emmanuel Macron. But that’s not all, Valérie Pécresse during the electoral campaign strongly attacked Macron, often chasing the hardest right and this suggests that an agreement with Marine Le Pen is possible.

Data in hand it seems that Marin le Pen has a real chance of winning the presidential elections, it would be enough if the possible votes were compacted on her and that two thirds of Mélenchon, a candidate very far from Macrondid not go to vote in order for a change of the presidency of the French republic to take place which would entail a change of policies towards the EU and the world.

Until today Macron she did not tour among the people and her electoral campaign was minimal, the fear of a president like Marine Le Pen is great but not as in the past and it will be up to her to be able to convince the moderate French to vote for her or stay at home giving it the opportunity to gamble with the votes of the right. It will be two intense weeks for both candidates.

Fabrizio Fratus

Sociologist and essayist

