A man opens fire on an employee in an employment agency in south-eastern France. He then also shoots a woman at a nearby company. Both victims die. There are still open questions about the connections.

I.In the south-east of France, a man fatally wounded two women with gunfire. One of them is an employee of the employment agency in Valence, as the French news agency AFP reported on Thursday with reference to the local prosecutor Alex Perrin. The man shot his second victim in a company in which he had worked years ago.

The suspect was arrested and taken into police custody. “At this point we don’t know anything about his motivation,” said Perrin. The 45-year-old shot at the employee in the job center in the morning and hit her in the chest. The prosecutor said it was uncertain whether he knew the woman. In fact, there was a resolution. The 53-year-old woman died on site.

Following this act, the man fired another woman at a nearby company. Shortly afterwards, the 51-year-old also succumbed to her injuries. The regional newspaper “Le Dauphiné Libéré” wrote, citing the public prosecutor, that the man had worked for the company in 2010.

The engineer from Nancy, about 500 kilometers away, is currently unemployed. According to Perrin, he was registered with the employment agency in Nancy and not in Valence. While on the run, the suspect reportedly collided with a police car on a bridge over the Rhône, which was supposed to intercept him.

France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex was shocked. On Twitter, he wrote: “The drama that happened in Valence is mourning the whole country.” His support and the solidarity of the nation go to the families and loved ones of the victims. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also expressed his condolences. Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne visited the scene in the afternoon. She thanked the staff of the employment agency for what she said was very difficult and necessary work.

France’s employment agency responded immediately and announced that all branches would be closed on Friday. There will also be a minute’s silence for the killed employee, as the authority announced on Twitter. As AFP reported, the almost 100 centers of the employment agency in the affected Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region should close as early as Thursday afternoon.