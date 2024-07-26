French railway officials said progress was being made in repairing the high-speed rail network on Friday after trains were disrupted ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

One in three trains on the high-speed line from Paris to the south-west can now operate again, the French railway company SNCF said on Friday afternoon. However, passengers should still be prepared to face delays of between an hour and a half and two hours.

There are still scattered cancellations and delays on the high-speed line to the north, which is also used by trains from Cologne, London and Brussels.

The French railway company said that trains between Paris and Nancy or Metz could resume operating as scheduled on the eastern line after the repair work was completed.

The railway company said there were still delays of up to an hour on the line east from Paris to Strasbourg, with some trains cancelled.

The railway company added that workers are continuing to work at full speed to repair the damage, but more disruptions are expected over the weekend.