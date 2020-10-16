Mbappé, after scoring 1-2 against Croatia. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Never, neither in friendly matches nor in official matches, and even less in the World Cup final, has Croatia managed to defeat France. It does not matter if, as happened a month ago in Paris, the Balkans take over the ball or, as happened yesterday at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, give up the initiative to try to surprise the counterattack. The result is always the same, French victory. In this case, 1-2.

A goal from Mbappé with 11 minutes remaining allowed Deschamps’s team to maintain their pulse with Portugal for the first place in Group 3 of the Nations League. The Portuguese defeated Sweden 3-0 with goals from Bernardo Silva and Diego Jota twice. France and Portugal lead the group with 10 points, by three from Croatia and zero from Sweden.

France soon began to put victory on track. At eight minutes, Griezmann touched his first ball, a pass from Mendy from the right side, and put his team ahead with a violent left-footed shot to the squad. The goal, unlike on other occasions, did not appease the visitor’s ambition, which sought to end the contest. And if he did not succeed, it was due to Mbappé’s lack of expertise, who wasted two very clear occasions. The two failures encouraged Croatia, who took over the ball. He was able to tie at half an hour in a double shot from Pasalic, who first smashed the ball into Lenglet’s legs and then into Lloris’s body.

The equalizer came at 65 minutes, in a great action by Vlasic, which punished the passivity with which France faced the start of the second period. The relaxation allowed Modric to recover a ball and connect with Brekalo, who free of mark had time to assist Vlasic. But France’s abundance of resources is such that Pogba then appeared from the bench to provoke a new twist in the game. Not even three minutes had passed since his incorporation when he had in the 1-2 in a shot that miraculously saved with one foot the Croatian goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic. The next blink, however, Mbappé scored after a great triangulation between Pogba, Digné and the PSG forward.

In the rest of the matches of the European day, Italy drew against the Netherlands (1-1) and left Poland as the leader of group 1, which defeated Bosnia (3-0) with two goals from Lewandowski and another from Linetty. In Group 2, England fell to Denmark (0-1) while Belgium defeated Iceland (1-2), which tightens the classification: in front the Belgians with nine points, followed by Denmark and England with seven.