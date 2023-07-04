The French Government will maintain on Monday night the extensive device of 45,000 police officers to try to continue the de-escalation of the riots that the country has suffered in the last six nights.

Despite the clear drop in violence -157 detainees on Sunday night compared to more than 400 on Saturday-, the authorities are going to continue their deployment, which includes 7,000 agents in the Paris region, as well as special units and armored in Marseille and Lyon.

Bus and tram service will also be suspended tonight from 9:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) in Paris and its surrounding region to prevent vehicles from being set on fire.

Damage to public transport in the Paris region is estimated at around 20 million euros, according to the regional transport agency. Meanwhile, the Government assured that this outbreak of violence, originated after the death of a 17-year-old boy of Algerian origin by the shooting of an agent at a police checkpoint, is not a social revolt in the most deprived urban neighborhoods of the country but rather an episode caused by groups of young delinquents.

Executive sources stressed today to the press that what is seen “It is not a revolt of the neighborhoods”, but “acts of delinquency” and “looting”. The inhabitants of these most disadvantaged neighborhoods are the most affected by the destruction of schools, libraries or youth centers, but also by the looting of some 2,000 shops or the burning of thousands of cars.

For example, a total of 429 bars authorized to sell tobacco have been looted in these six days of riots, half in the Paris region, according to official data. “You have to try to talk to the neighborhoods and be firm with the vandals. I think it’s a good balance,” said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, for his part, when announcing the security device for today.

Naël M died after being shot by the police.

In addition, this Monday there were support rallies in favor of the mayors of towns that have been attacked during this week of riots. The most striking case was that of L’Haÿ les Roses (on the southern outskirts of Paris), where a group of people forced the garden gate, introduced a stolen vehicle and set fire to it when it was next to the house, in what the prosecution is investigating as an assassination attempt.

That night, from Saturday to Sunday, Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun was at City Hall coordinating the situation in the city. His wife and two young children had to hastily flee out the back door. The woman and one of the children were injured.

In an intervention, Jeanbrun regretted that public representatives and their families are directly attacked by this “extreme violence.”

President Emmanuel Macron will meet tomorrow Tuesday with the mayors of the 220 towns that have suffered the most violence in the last week. Meanwhile, another source of controversy arose today when a donation fund created on the internet by a well-known sympathizer of the extreme right in favor of the policeman arrested for shooting Nahel today exceeded one million euros after being launched last Friday.

The “Support for the family of the Nanterre police” fund was close to 1.2 million euros at mid-afternoon local time today (16:00 GMT). The initiative has been criticized by minority defense organizations, but the GoFundMe platform, where it works, has defended itself by ensuring that the fund respects its rules.

