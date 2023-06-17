An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was felt in western France. This was reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv quoting the French Central Seismological Office. It is the most powerful earthquake recorded in France since 2002 and “one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in the metropolitan area,” wrote the Minister of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion Christophe Béchu on Twitter.

“So far the rescue services have treated one minor injury and there have been numerous cases of falling rocks and cracks,” the minister continued. The epicenter was recorded 28 kilometers southwest of the city of Niort, the prefecture of Deux-Sèvres said.