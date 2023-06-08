Tragedy in France in Annecy, Macron: “Attack of absolute cowardice”

Madness ad AnnecyFrench region ofHaute-Savoie: six people, including four childrenhave been stab wounds by a man who happened to be sitting on a park bench near the city lake. As reported bfmtv citing police sources, four would be people in a state of “absolute urgency”. The man was arrested by officers.

