Elections in France, Macron’s move was not improvised. His father reveals everything

There France Sunday will decide his political future, the second round of the legislative elections will establish whether the far-right government of The Pen And Bardella will have an absolute majority of seats or not. The move by Macron to dissolve parliament early was much criticizedthe left-wing electorate in particular considered it a gamble that could lead to serious consequences for France in the event of a clear success of the National Rally. But the man who knows him best reveals what is really behind this move by the president: his father. “The dissolution of Parliament – he says Jean-Michel Macron in Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace and reported by Il Corriere della Sera – it had been decided by the Elysée two months before the defeat in the European elections“.

“It was not – continues Macron’s father – a decision taken on the basis of the results of that evening (June 9, the victory of the Rassemblement National in the vote for the European Parliament, ed.), he had already told me about it two months beforeHe considered it an ungovernable Assembly“. Not an impulsive gesture, therefore, but a long-considered choice in the face of a unstable majority. “I am scared – confesses Jean-Michel Macron – for the advance of the far right. I fear that the Rassemblement National will come to power. Now, if the French want it, it they will experiment. They will see the result.”

And even in this case – continues Il Corriere – Macron senior seems to know the son’s afterthought: “For France, it is better to live it for two years rather than five years.” Better a Bardella government to face the difficult test of Matignon, he suggests, than Marine Le Pen winning the next presidential elections. If the Rassemblement National faces the last 48 hours of the electoral campaign with some unforeseen difficulties and a reduction in expectations of total victory On Sunday evening, President Emmanuel Macron hopes for an alternative coalition that does not include France Insoumise MélenchonWhy “It’s one thing to make a desistance agreement, it’s another to govern“.