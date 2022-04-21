France Macron won the decisive election debate, says expert – “We know Le Pen was traumatized by the last debate”

The last time the duo competed in the second round exam in the 2017 presidential election.

Continuation aspiring French president Emmanuel Macron survived the second round of the election debate, says a French policy expert.

Macron is now once again facing its challenger, the National Alliance Marine Le Penin. The last time the duo competed in the second round exam in 2017.

Where the candidates ’debate matured into an auction at the time, they retained their coolness during Wednesday’s debate.

“Marine Le Pen had a very different attitude to this debate compared to the 2017 debate. We know he was traumatized by a recent debate in which he had behaved aggressively and aggressively, ” Guillaume Tricard Cluster 17 of the polling lab says.

“We can imagine that Le Pen’s background had urged him to be careful and look presidential, with the result that he hardly attacked President Macron during the debate.”

Expert sees Le Pen ‘s calmness that eventually led Emmanuel Macron to dictate the pace of the debate. Major clashes were avoided, which may not have been considered good among Le Pen voters.

“Le Pen’s voters are radical and very angry with Macron. They are proponents of the yellow vest and opposed government action on corona, ”Tricard recalls.

National Front the candidate remained on the defensive even when Macron accused him of the party’s links to Putin and Russia.

“You are dependent on the Russian government and Putin,” Macron said, referring to his loan from Le Pen’s Russian-owned bank.

“Are you serious?” Le Pen replied.

“I am a completely free and independent woman”

Tricardine Le Pen would have been able to respond, inter alia, by highlighting the McKinsey scandal linked to Macron or working for Rothschild Bank.

“These are the issues his constituents were waiting for.”

Macron’s credibility has been eroded in France in recent weeks by a debate over how the government is leveraging the expensive services of the international consulting firm McKinsey to support its decision-making.

Le Penin even the immigration issues important to the party only came up for discussion in the last meters of the debate and remained short.

“The National Alliance’s program is strongly based on immigration. If you don’t talk about topics that are important to your constituency, your voters will be overwhelmed, ”Tricard says.

The man watched the election debate on television in Corsica.

Sitting the weakest side of the president was already thought to be arrogance.

There were signs of this in the debate: Macron spoke on several occasions to journalists who had hosted the debate instead of to its opponent. In addition, he also instructed Le Pen as a teacher from time to time.

“Nor may they have been well-calculated movements for insecure voters.”

Fresh in surveys, Macron has maintained its leadership position and even widened the gap to Le Pen. In an opinion poll released on Tuesday, 56.5 percent of voters said they plan to vote for Macron and 43.5 percent for Le Pen.

The expert believes that after the debate, the trend will continue in the same direction: the gap in support for candidates will increase, but no radical changes will be seen in the readings.