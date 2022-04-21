Presidential elections in France: Macron towards an encore

Emmanuel Macron won the televised confrontation with Marina Le Pen four days before the second round of the election to the Presidency of France. Considering that the votes available, in addition to supporters, are those of the left of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who spoke out against Le Pen and invited to abstention, of Éric Zemmour, the journalist-outsider with the most extreme ideas of the National Front, and right-wing Les Republicains, a party that fell below 5% after the Sarkozy era, to which the former president sent the message to support Macron, the final result of the polls should maintain, or increase, the advantage of the current Elysée tenant.

For more than two and a half hours, the two candidates presented their respective programs on topics proposed by the duo of journalists Léa Salamé and Gilles Bouleau, regulators of timing and fairness of the debate. Economy, in this period of purchasing power eroded by inflation, Europe, War in Ukraine, Pensions, Health, School, Islam, Immigration. On the latter point, Macron will propose the Schengen reform over the next five years to better protect the borders, the reduction of the times for the screening of asylum applications to a maximum of 6 months, accompaniment to the countries of origin for those who do not have the conditions to stay in France.

MACRON LE PEN TV DEBATE



President Macron has shown absolute mastery of economic figures and maneuvers, with an energy that has overwhelmed the opponent on several occasions. Starting with the accusation, which the interested party could not deny “You depend on the Russian power and on Mr. Putin. Your interests are linked to personalities of Russian power “of the loan from the National Front requested in September 2014, contracted in 2015, from a Russian bank close to power and not yet repaid. “True, it is a heavy loan and we are a small party. We pay it back month by month, ”Le Pen retorted. The suspicion remained that the location lukewarm of Le Pen on the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine has a because.

The same on the possibility of a Franxit from Europe softened the tone: “I want to reform Europe, so that it is more of a Europe of nations, but not to leave it.” Macron stressed: “Well, you have changed 85% of the program.”

On foreign workers, including Italian cross-border commuters in France and French in Italy, Le Pen reiterated his opposition: “They pay taxes in the country of origin and create worker preferences in certain sectors. If one company makes use of posted workers it saves money and the others have to adapt. “

France is facing the issue of the retirement age. Macron has proposed the move, with exceptions for strenuous jobs and cases of extendable careers with benefits for the worker, of four months per year up to the age of 65, on the other hand, Le Pen 60- 62 years with 40-42 years of work, depending on the starting age of the business. In particular, Macron, if re-elected, will improve the level of pensions, from a minimum of € 934 to € 1100 for a full career: “The assets pay for the pensioners, the system must be maintained. You, how to finance your vision, do not say. “