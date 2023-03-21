France | Macron, who ran through the pension law, will be tested on live TV on Wednesday

In France, there has already been fierce opposition to the reform for days. Macron’s government narrowly survived two no-confidence votes on Monday.

in France president Emmanuel Macron will answer journalists’ questions about the changes in the pension laws on live television on Wednesday. This was reported by the presidential office on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP.

Macron’s government forced through a reform that, among other things, raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 and extends the time people have to be in the workforce to receive a full pension.

The motion was not put to a vote in the lower house of parliament at all, because it would not have passed, but was passed through a controversial section of the constitution.

Macron is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Tuesday Elisabeth Bornethe speakers of the upper and lower houses of the parliament and members of parliament from their own party.

Trade unions are strongly opposed to changes in the pension laws. Several French cities saw unrest on Monday as anti-government protesters and police clashed. Two hundred people were arrested in Paris as a result of the clashes.

On Tuesday, the police fired tear gas at the protesters, the French TV channel BFM reported, according to the Reuters news agency. Protesters had gathered at the Exxon Mobil oil refinery in Fos-sur-Mer in southern France.

In BFM’s broadcast, the front of the oil refinery was covered in tear gas as some protesters threw objects at the police lines.

Renew strikes and other demonstrations have been planned for Thursday, and for example public transport is coming to a standstill in many places.

The far-right opposition parties have announced that they are considering taking the pension law process to the Constitutional Court.

The chaos created by the pension laws may also bring down Prime Minister Borne, who failed to get a majority in parliament behind the bill.