Friday, June 9, 2023
France | Macron visits stabbing victims and their families in Annecy

June 9, 2023
France | Macron visits stabbing victims and their families in Annecy

Six people, including four children, were injured in Thursday’s stabbing.

French president Emmanuel Macron will visit the victims of Thursday’s stabbing in Annecy today, Friday.

This was reported by the AFP news agency based on a press release from the French presidential office.

“Due to yesterday’s attack, the President of the Republic and his spouse will visit the victims and their families and all those who helped and supported them in Annecy today,” the presidential office announced, according to AFP.

Six people, including four children, were injured in Annecy on Thursday when a man armed with a knife attacked people in a park.

According to the prosecutor, one of the wounded was under two years old, two were two years old and one was three years old.

