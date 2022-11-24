Emmanuel Macron in the sights of the magistrates. According to the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’, the French president is under investigation on charges of “favoritism” and “illegal campaign financing” in relation to the 2017 vote.
In particular, the National Finance Attorney’s Office has instructed three investigating judges to shed light on the conditions in which some public contracts for “colossal amounts” were awarded to the American company McKinsey.
