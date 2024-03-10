France | Macron: The assisted death bill is moving forward

France has long resisted legalizing assisted dying, partly due to pressure from the Catholic Church.

French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday for the first time that he supports the assisted dying bill. According to the news agency Reuters, Macron commented on the matter to the French newspapers La Croix and Liberation.

According to Macron, the bill will proceed to parliament's consideration in May.

Macron emphasized that assisted dying could only be requested by legal adults who suffer from an incurable, life-threatening illness and whose pain cannot be alleviated. He cited terminal cancer as an example.

Question has been talking about euthanasia in France for years.

France's neighboring countries Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands allow assisted dying in certain cases. However, France has opposed the legalization of assisted dying, partly due to pressure from the Catholic Church.

Macron said that he does not want to call the new legislation a law on euthanasia or assisted suicide, but rather it is about assisted dying given to the patient.

“The bill opens [potilaalle] the possibility to request euthanasia under certain strict conditions,” Macron said in an interview with Liberation magazine.

According to Macron, the applicant for death assistance must meet strict conditions. The nursing staff evaluates and ensures that the decision criteria are correct. In addition, the patient's family members can appeal the decision.

Measure based on a report prepared by a working group of 184 randomly selected French citizens. The report was completed last year. 76 percent of the group's members said they support granting some degree of assisted dying to those terminally ill patients who wish for it.

The decision to bring the bill to parliament was made after the French parliament voted on Monday to include the right to abortion in the country's constitution. At the same time, France became the first country in the world whose constitution guarantees protection for abortion.

Macron has tried to strengthen its image as a social reformer just three months before the European Parliament elections to be held in June. His Renaissance party is more than 10 percent behind the far-right National Alliance in the polls.