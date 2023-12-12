FJordan Bardella dressed like a statesman for his appearance on breakfast television. In a dark blue suit with a matching tie, his hair neatly parted, the chairman of the Rassemblement National (RN) announces his claim to lead France out of the crisis as head of government. After the defeat in the National Assembly on the controversial immigration law, President Emmanuel Macron is looking for a way out.

“Times are changing,” says Marine Le Pen’s foster son Bardella, “we are ready to govern.” He is available to run the government in a so-called cohabitation with Macron. The scenario of a dissolution of the National Assembly dominated the political debate in France on Tuesday.