Emmanuel Macron rules out the possibility of a New Popular Front government in the name of “institutional stability”. From today, it will open new consultations “with party leaders” and “personalities”, according to a statement from the Elysée.

“At the end of the consultations, the President noted that a government based only on the program and parties proposed by the alliance that brings together the largest number of deputies, the New Popular Front, would be immediately censured by all the groups represented in the National Assembly,” it is specified.

New Popular Front: “Ready to discuss cohabitation”

The New Popular Front will return to the Elysée only to discuss with Macron “the modalities of cohabitation” with a government with Premier Lucie Castets, the NFP’s candidate for prime minister, as stated in a press release. Macron “continues to procrastinate”, denounce the leaders of the four parties that make up the alliance (Socialists, La France Insoumise, Communists and Greens) and Castets, when instead he should “appoint Lucie Castets to Matignon. In the meantime, we will participate in the next discussions with the President of the Republic only to work on the modalities of this cohabitation”.

“The President of the Republic has just created a situation of exceptional gravity,” wrote the leader of La France Insoumise (Lfi), Jean-Luc Melenchon, on social X, commenting on Macron’s decision. “The popular and political response must be rapid and firm. A motion for impeachment will be presented. When the time comes, the censorship of a right-wing government will come”, adds Melenchon.

Ciotti: “Macron’s decision is not imminent”

“There will undoubtedly be a second wave of consultations” in view of the appointment of a new Prime Minister, says Eric Ciotti, president of ‘à droite’, a parliamentary group allied with the Rassemblement National, after meeting Macron. “The President of the Republic’s decision is not imminent.” ‘à droite’ includes 17 MPs, including Ciotti.

Attal rejects Mélenchon’s step back

Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has dismissed as a “simulation of openness” and an “attempted coup” the step back by Mélenchon who, in order to unblock the political crisis and appoint a government of the New Popular Front, had proposed the exclusion of the ‘Insoumis’ from Matignon.

In a letter sent to the deputies of Ensemble pour la Republique, Attal, who is also the party’s group leader, wrote: “With the party’s secretary general Stéphane Séjourné, we told the President that, if we are ready to compromise, we will continue to oppose with all our strength the unilateral application of the sole project of La France Insoumise and the New Popular Front” for which “censorship would be inevitable”. “What Mélenchon is proposing is to remove a name from the sign but not change anything inside. We cannot accept this. Censorship would therefore be inevitable”.

Le Pen: “Before the appointment of Prime Minister, extraordinary session of the Assembly must be opened”

Marine Le Pen asks Macron to open an extraordinary session of the National Assembly before the president proceeds to nominate a prime minister in order to be able to, if necessary, promote a motion of censure.

“What I want is for the National Assembly to be in a position to be able to censor if necessary,” says the RN leader, after her meeting with the president at the Elysée, as part of the new round of consultations after the Olympics break. The next session of the National Assembly is scheduled to begin on October 1. “I don’t want a prime minister to be able to implement a toxic policy for a month by decree, by a whole series of tools provided by the Constitution, that is dangerous for the French people,” she stresses.