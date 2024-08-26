France | Macron rules out the possibility of a left-wing government

France|The president of a politically stuck country announces that a left-wing government would be a threat to “institutional stability”.

French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that he does not intend to appoint a left-wing government. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

According to Macron, a leftist government would be a threat to “institutional stability”. He also said that a left-wing government would not be possible due to the composition of the National Assembly.

Left-wing bloc New People’s Front (Noveau front populaire) won the surprise election held at the beginning of July. It got more seats in the National Assembly than the other two blocs, but not enough to form a government.

The representatives of the left-wing bloc have demanded that Macron appoint a left-wing government.

Both the center-right and the far-right bloc have again made it clear that they are not going to vote for the NFP, which contains strong far-left elements, for government responsibility. France has therefore been in a political stalemate since the elections.

Macron’s the announcement came after he discussed the far-right leader on Monday Marine Le Pen and with other political leaders. The president, who is in a political position in Tukala, has tried to negotiate with the representatives of all blocs in order to find a functioning government basis, so far without success.

There was information floating around Monday’s talks that Macron would like to name a new prime minister as early as Tuesday. Instead, the president announced that there will only be more negotiations. Macron asked moderate left parties to cooperate with other blocs.

The far-left party Indomitable France, which belongs to the Left Bloc, did not take the president’s announcement well. Its coordinator Manuel Bompard called Macron’s decision “an undemocratic coup that cannot be accepted”.