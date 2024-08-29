France | Macron rejected the left-wing government and the criticism reaches – “A parody of democracy”

France|The political situation in France has been at a stalemate since the parliamentary elections at the beginning of July.

29.8. 19:41

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. France has been without a government for more than 40 days. Criticism of President Emmanuel Macron grew after he rejected the leftist prime ministerial candidate earlier this week. Academy researcher at the University of Helsinki, Timo Miettinen, believes that one solution to the situation could be a board made up of experts, which would wait for the next elections. Research doctor Iro Särkkä of the Institute for Foreign Policy points out that Macron brazenly uses his power to choose the prime minister.

France has been without a new government for more than 40 days after the elections, and there is no end in sight to the stalemate.

At the same time, criticism of the president Emmanuel Macron towards is growing on both sides of the political spectrum, especially on the left.

Last Monday, Macron announced that he does not intend to appoint a left-wing government. At the same time, he rejected the left-wing prime ministerial candidate By Lucie Castets.

“The situation strongly reflects the result of the parliamentary election and the fragmentation it represents. The elections clearly resulted in three blocs that are unable to cooperate,” says the Academy researcher at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen.

Early parliamentary elections were held in France in the summer, which Macron decided to hold after the far-right won a landslide victory in the June European elections.

In the parliamentary elections, the left-wing coalition New People’s Front (NFP) unexpectedly won, but only narrowly. It did not get a majority in the National Assembly, i.e. the lower house of the parliament, but Macron’s coalition and the far-right National Coalition (RN) followed with fairly equal representation.

The election result since then, France has been in a political deadlock.

Miettinen does not see an easy way out of the stalemate, because with the result of the elections, it will be challenging to assemble a political government. in France the idea of ​​a coalition government is foreignalthough it is commonplace in many European countries, such as Finland.

“In their own opinion, the left is entitled to the position of prime minister. Macron interprets the situation so that the left alone does not have the conditions to produce a functioning government”, Miettinen clarifies.

University of Helsinki academy researcher Timo Miettinen.

There is officially no actual deadline for appointing the prime minister. Macron has tried to continue the negotiations, but after rejecting the candidate, the left-wing coalition has refused to participate in them, reports the AFP news agency.

One possible deadline has been considered to be the beginning of October, when the government has to present a proposal for next year’s budget estimate.

French the constitution allows the president to appoint the prime minister quite freely. The rejection of the left-wing candidate has, as expected, raised criticism of Macron.

Member of the leadership of the Socialist Party, which is part of the Left Alliance Olivier Faure justified his withdrawal from the negotiations by saying that he does not want to be “involved in the parody of democracy”.

Defeated prime ministerial candidate Castets accused Macron of disrespecting voters or democracy by seeking to be “president, prime minister and party leader at the same time”.

On Tuesday, a right-wing leader Laurent Wauquiez urged president to stop kidding.

Miettinen believes that one alternative for forming a government would be a technocratic government, i.e. a government made up of experts. However, without political influence, the government would have little room for maneuver, which could partly be reflected in France’s European policy.

“It could sting for the next election.”

The new ones According to the law, the elections can be held next summer. Research doctor at the Institute of Foreign Policy Iro Sarkkä states that it would be the worst option in the situation.

“Macron seems to use his right to decide the prime minister quite brazenly,” says Särkkä.

Iro Särkkä, PhD researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

“He seems to be holding on to his political power tooth and nail and is forcing the left-wing parties to find a suitable candidate for him,” he continues.

If the government cannot be put together, France’s internal politics will be difficult, Särkkä estimates.

“The lack of a functioning government affects France’s international political image of how functioning a state it is. Possibly, it would also result in demonstrations, unrest and an upheaval of the social balance.”