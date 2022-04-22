France, Macron: “We must prepare to ask families for efforts”

Macron fears that Putin don’t want to stop alone to Ukraine. President Frenchwho will know on Sunday whether or not he will be confirmed at the wheel of the Elysée, expresses great concern for the moves on the front of war and on that diplomatic by the Russians. “There is clearly – Macron explains to Corriere della Sera – one will to escalate by Russia. Our first responsibility is to do everything possible for help Ukraine. If I have fought so hard for diplomatic waysit is because in the current context, every day in which the Russia decides to switch to upper level on a military, diplomatic or tactical level, it reduces its chances by one return to normaland it reduces our ability to build one lasting peace. We have to increase penalties and keep the pressure on Russia, but paying attention to do not give up to any escalation“.

“The embargo of the Russian gas – Macron continues to Corriere – is a topic that could come up on negotiating tabletoday not yet. The coal and the petrolium already enter negotiations, gas not yet. We know the immense difficulty this causes. This is also why you have been hearing me talk about for years European energy sovereignty. We are living dramatic hours, and very hard. With the prospect of 9 May (the anniversary of the victory over Nazism, ed), the Russia it will intensify its attacks on the Ukrainian East and we will have to to make decisions. And if we decide new sanctions, or if Russia decides counter-sanctions on hydrocarbons, but even more on gasit is clear that Europeans will have to ask efforts to all families“.

Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels the order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of world trade disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future

Aeroporti di Roma, Pact for the decarbonisation of air transport is born