France | Macron proposed a pause in EU environmental action

European Union could take a break in drafting environmental regulations, suggested the French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The President’s speech to representatives of French industry at the Élysée Palace was reported by AFP.

“In terms of regulations, we are ahead of the Americans, the Chinese and other (industrial) powers,” Macron said.

French the president is worried that new environmental regulations would jeopardize the financing of new projects. Europe has done “more than all its neighbours” and “now needs stability”, he said.

“We must not make new rules,” Macron said.

Macron urged to favor European production when vehicles and batteries are changed to more environmentally friendly ones. He has often expressed concern about the protectionist policies of the United States and urged Europe to protect itself from a rising China.