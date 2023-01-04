French President Emmanuel Macron promised this Wednesday to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelensky hand over French-made light tanks for assist the Ukrainian army in its counter-offensive against the Russiansinformed the French presidency.

“The president wanted to expand (…) the” military aid to Ukraine “by accepting the delivery of AMX-10 RC light combat tanks,” the French presidency said after a phone call between the two leaders. “It is the first time that Western-designed tanks have been delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces,” the source added.

Ukraine’s European allies have already delivered Soviet-designed tanks to kyiv, but they have never shipped western designed tanks, despite repeated requests from Ukraine. Germany, for example, refuses for the moment to deliver Leopard-2 main battle tanks, despite the fact that kyiv insists on them.

The AMX-10 RC, which have been manufactured since the 1980s, are light tanks weighing about 25 tons and containing 105mm guns. These war vehicles work with wheels and not tracks, so they are “very mobile”, declared an adviser to the Élysée. They are “old but effective,” he added.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France. Photo: Thomas Padilla / POOL / AFP

The French army, which has some 250 and used them in recent operations in the Sahel region or in Afghanistan, is replacing them with the new generation of the Jaguar 25-tonne armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle. The French presidency did not specify the number of tanks that will be delivered or when they will be sent to Ukraine, but the French Defense Ministry assured AFP that it will meet soon with Ukraine to “define the modalities” of the deliveries.

France will also send other types of armored vehicles to Ukraine, presidential sources said. Zelensky tweeted that he had agreed with his French counterpart to increase cooperation “to significantly strengthen our air defense and other defense capabilities.”

France’s announcement implies a significant change in the country’s military support for Ukraine. In recent months, Macron irritated Ukraine and some Eastern European countries for his insistence on seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict instead of focusing on repelling Russian forces.

But in recent weeks, the president has toughened up his rhetoric against the Kremlin. On the other hand, Poland, a country bordering Ukraine, signed an agreement on Wednesday to buy 116 Abrams tanks from the United States with the aim of reinforcing his army. “We are reinforcing the (…) Polish army to effectively deter the aggressor,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said during a ceremony in Warsaw.

