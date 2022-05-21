Therefore, in addition to Darmanin and Le Maire, also the head of the Justice Department, Eric Dupond-Moretti, remain in their place. Clear promotion for Sebastien Lecornu, from minister of overseas France to head of defense. The position held by Lecornu goes to the macronist deputy Yael Braun-Pivet. Catherine Colonna arrives at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairslong-time French ambassador to Italy, formerly spokesman for the Elysée and minister of European affairs during Jacques Chirac’s second term.

The post of Minister of Labor left empty by Borne is occupied by Olivier Dussopt. Agne’s Pannier-Runacher, previously delegated to Industry, was chosen for the Energy Transition. Among the outgoing figures is Jean-Michel Blancher, now a former Minister of Education; his successor is the historian Pap Ndiaye, professor at the prestigious Sciences Po university and director of the Immigration Museum.

And still speaking of education, the new research minister is the rector of the Universitè Paris-Saclay, Sylvie Retailleau. Marc Fesneau, up to now Minister of Relations with Parliament, has been appointed for Agriculture. To replace him in that role is Olivier Veran, who in turn leaves the Ministry of Health to the former delegate for Autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon.

The general delegate of the Republique en Marche, Stanislas Guerini, has been chosen to replace Ame’lie de Montchalin at the Ministry of Civil Service. Montchalin, one of the younger faces, 36, does not abandon the government team, however, becoming Minister of Ecological Transition, one of the most important dossiers of Emmanuel Macron’s second term and which Borne will also deal personally with. For the public accounts, of which Dussopt was up to now in charge, Gabriel Attal was appointed, until now spokesman for the government; position that has been entrusted to Olivia Gregoire, currently Secretary of State for Social and Solidarity Economy.

President Rima Abdul Malak’s advisor comes out of anonymity and takes over as head of the Ministry of Culture, replacing the conservative Roselyne Bachelot. For Sport, there is the businesswoman and former professional tennis player Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

Minister of Solidarity is Damien Abad, who has just resigned as leader of the Republicains at the National Assembly. With them, the new delegate ministers were also announced. Among the most significant appointments that of the magistrate Isabelle Rome to the equality between women and men. The first Council of Ministers will take place on Monday 23 May.