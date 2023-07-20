The Élysée unveils this Thursday, July 20, changes in the government team of President Emmanuel Macron. The president maintains Élisabeth Borne as prime minister. But after some final adjustments, the lineup begins to take shape, with the departure of Pap Ndiaye, replaced by Gabriel Attal in the Ministry of Education, and Aurore Bergé, who takes over from Jean-Christophe Combe in the Ministry of Solidarity, according to official sources.

The uncertainty is over. Although the Élysée Palace is expected to officially announce the new government team of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, in the next few hours, sources close to the matter have announced the first names.

Deputy Thomas Cazenave will be appointed Minister of Public Accounts

Renacimiento deputy Thomas Cazenave will be appointed Minister of Public Accounts, replacing Gabriel Attal, according to the French news agency AFP on Thursday, citing several sources within the Government.

Renaissance MP Thomas Cazenave on March 7, 2020 in Bordeaux. © AFP

Coming from the left, Thomas Cazenave, elected in the Gironde last year, is a militant loyal to Emmanuel Macron, whom he has known for more than 15 years. He joined his team since 2016 at the Ministry of Economy.

In the Palais-Bourbon, the deputy Cazenave, was proud at the end of June of having promoted the approval of one of his bills on the limitation of the increase in rents.

The Marseillaise deputy Sabrina Agresti-Roubache will be appointed Minister of Urban Planning

The elected representative of Marseille Sabrina Agresti-Roubache, from Emmanuel Macron’s close circle, could be appointed as the person in charge of urban affairs in the framework of the redevelopment. Until now, the City and Housing files have been managed by a single minister delegate, Olivier Klein.

Sabrina Agresti-Roubache, an MP for the ruling Renaissance party, at the French National Assembly, Paris, June 21, 2022. © AFP

Since they met in 2016, he has become Macron’s go-between in France’s second city, and was omnipresent during the head of state’s last visit to Marseille, at the end of June.

Housing is one of her workhorses: Sabrina Agresti-Roubache has spent months begging the Elysee to “change its vision of urbanism”, in particular by facilitating the granting of building permits and allowing the middle classes to find better places to reside.

A woman of networks, the deputy is well known in local business circles. Lastly, as an audiovisual producer by profession, she co-produced the famous Netflix series “Marseille”.

Dunkirk Mayor Patrice Vergriete to be appointed Housing Minister

The mayor of Dunkirk, Patrice Vergriete, in front of the town hall on March 27, 2014. © AFP

The leftist mayor of Dunkerque, Patrice Vergriete, would be appointed housing minister, according to sources close to the government. This appointment would mean the departure of Olivier Klein, Minister of Urban Planning and Housing.

Philippe Vigier will be appointed Minister of Overseas

The deputy of the MoDem Philippe Vigier will be appointed Minister Delegate for Overseas, succeeding François Carenco. According to various sources cited by the local press, this choice has already been criticized by the elected representatives of the French overseas territories.

Deputy Philippe Vigier in a session of the National Assembly, February 14, 2023. © AFP

This 65-year-old doctor of pharmacy and biologist, a member of parliament since 2007, is not an overseas specialist, and his appointment is “a very bad sign,” Davy Rimane, a member of the Guyana parliament Davy Rimane (GDR group, with a communist majority), president of the overseas delegation, told AFP.

Marlène Schiappa leaves the Government

Marlène Schiappa, Secretary of State for the Social Economy, criticized for her management of the Marianne Fund, will leave Elisabeth Borne’s team, according to a source close to the matter.

Marlène Schiappa, Secretary of State for the Social and Solidarity Economy and Associative Life, on November 22, 2022, in the National Assembly. © Thomas Samson, AFP

The recurring information about his departure is “exact”, confirmed this source. Marlène Schiappa also caused a stir when she appeared on the cover of ‘Playboy’ magazine, which the prime minister described at the time as “not appropriate”.

This figure close to Macron, with a direct way of speaking and a regular guest on television, had been an almost permanent member of government teams since May 2017.

Aurore Bergé replaces Jean-Christophe Combe at the Ministry of Solidarity

The president of the Renaissance group in the French Assembly, Aurore Bergé, will replace Jean-Christophe Combe at the head of the Ministry of Solidarity, official sources told AFP on Thursday.

Aurore Bergé, president of the “Renaissance” parliamentary group in the French National Assembly, March 20, 2023. © AFP

Coming from the ranks of the right, Aurore Bergé, 36, became entrenched in Macron’s movement when she was elected deputy for the Yvelines department in 2017.

The deputy of France Insoumise, Hadrien Clouet, immediately criticized the choice of a figure who “distinguished himself in particular for voting against the extension of leave for deceased children.” “The social and humanist fiber is immediately noticeable. It’s going to be a hot fall,” he said on Twitter.

Gabriel Attal will succeed Pap Ndiaye at the Ministry of Education

Gabriel Attal, 34, will succeed Pap Ndiaye as head of the Ministry of National Education, according to several sources in the presidential majority.

Previously delegate minister of Public Accounts, he will become the youngest holder of this position, the one with the largest budget in the State.

Gabriel Attal, Minister Delegate for Public Accounts, in front of the Elysee after the meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 30, 2023. © AFP

Pap Ndiaye, often criticized by his colleagues for his difficulty in asserting himself on important issues, received the support of the head of state last week after being criticized by the right and the extreme right for his attack on ‘CNews’.

“The first lesson for the new legislature is that Vincent Bolloré cannot be criticized with impunity,” owner of the news channel, lamented the head of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure.

Aurélien Rousseau will be appointed Minister of Health

Aurélien Rousseau at a health conference in Paris, October 1, 2021. © AFP

The Minister of Health, François Braun, coming from civil society and judged as not a sufficiently political figure, also seems to be on a tightrope. Aurélien Rousseau, Élisabeth Borne’s former chief of staff at Matignon, could be appointed to replace him, according to sources close to the matter and sources from the ‘BFMTV’ chain.

with AFP

This one to theArticle was adapted from its original French version