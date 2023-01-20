Friday, January 20, 2023
France | Macron plans to increase French defense spending by a third

January 20, 2023
President Macron plans to ask parliament for approval of a defense budget of 400 billion for the years 2024-2030.

French president Emmanuel Macron wants to increase the French defense budget by a third for the next seven years. According to him, the military intelligence budget will be increased by 60 percent for the same period, and France will also strengthen its ability to respond to cyber attacks.

Macron said he intends to ask the country’s parliament for approval of the 400 billion euro defense budget for the years 2024-2030. The country’s current defense budget is 295 billion euros, and it has been drawn up for the years 2019–2025.

“After fixing the armed forces, we are going to reform them,” Macron told army personnel at the Mont-de-Marsan base in southwestern France.

France has increased its defense spending in recent years, but its military capabilities have still been questioned.

