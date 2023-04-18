The pension reform will be implemented ”gradually, starting in the autumn” in France. This was announced by the French president Emmanuel Macron during a speech to the nation, during which he asked whether ”this law has been accepted? Obviously not”. Macron then asked for ”a new labor pact” saying that ”the door is always open to the trade unions”, while underlining that ”the answer” to the social crisis “can be neither immobilism nor ‘extremism”.

I am at least two thousand, according to the Paris Police Headquarters, people took to the streets in the French capital after the address to the nation of the French president. There is also a huge presence of the police who, as sources from the police station explained to Le Figaro, are trying to prevent the demonstrators from setting fire to the garbage bins. Protests are also being held in Renneswhere about a thousand people gathered in front of the Hôtel de Ville, where a considerable number of policemen are located. In Lyon an estimated 400 to 600 people descended to demonstrate, while several hundred did the same in Marseille on the Old Port before heading towards the town hall. Some of them, explains Le Figaro, are asking for Macron’s resignation.

TO Bordeaux, under the slogan ”To say no to Macron”, there are moments of tension with the police, who used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Local site Rue89 reports a fire started in front of a bank.