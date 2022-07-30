It is vacation time for Emmanuel Macron, who, like every year since the beginning of his first term, will spend a few days in the company of his wife Brigitte at Fort de Brégançon, the summer residence of the French presidents located in the Var. The head of state presided over yesterday his last council of ministers before the summer break, immediately after returning from a tour in Africa and after receiving Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Elysée. As every year, Macron will accompany his rest period with work and preparations for his return.

The Fort de Brégançon, a fortress located on an islet near the coast, has all the necessary equipment for work, for international communications, for the management of crisis situations, such as the one that broke out with the capture of Kabul by the Taliban last year. year or the explosion in the port of Beirut the previous year.

Government ministers have meanwhile been asked to participate in the proceedings until the end of the parliamentary sessions scheduled for 4 or at the latest on 7 August, the government spokesman Olivier Véran wanted to specify. (continues)

(Adnkronos) – As in previous years, Macron’s program has not been revealed but it is known that the president will participate, as every year in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the ceremony for the anniversary of the landing in Provence, also known as the code Anvil or Dragoon, the Allied landing in southern France on August 15, 1944. The ceremony has been an opportunity in recent years to receive foreign heads of state or government, from Vladimir Putin to Angela Merkel. No information was leaked about possible guests this year.

The Fort de Brégançon became an official state residence in 1968. Since then, the heads of state have spent shorter or longer stays there. Chirac used to go there, unlike what Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande did. Indeed, the latter had decided to make the residence accessible to the public in the summer.