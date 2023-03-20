France | “Macron on the rampage” – Pictures and videos show the chaos in the streets

French president Emmanuel Macron hasn’t been under this much pressure since the 2018-2019 fold. That’s when the yellow vests, who oppose the increase in taxes and the cost of living, rebelled all over France, causing unrest.

Now the French are on the streets again. This time, the fury is directed at the pension reform, which the French government carried through on Thursday with exceptional measures without the approval of the parliament. The French constitution allows for the procedure.

Protesters burned trash cans in Paris on Saturday, March 18.

Protesters lit fires. There were many high school and university students among the demonstrators in the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Clashes broke out between the police and protesters on Saturday in Paris.

Demonstrations have been organized across France since Thursday calling for “Macron to the rabble” and “death to the king”.

“Louis XVI, we beat him; Macron, we can do the same again,” chanted people in the Place de la Concorde in Paris on Friday night of the Spanish newspaper El País by.

“Destructive police, angry youth,” read a protester’s sign on Saturday.

Demonstrators near Place d’Italie in Paris on Saturday.

After the unrest on Thursday and Friday, the Paris police banned demonstrations both in that square and in the whole area on the Champs-Élysées. Despite this, thousands of protesters gathered elsewhere in Paris and other cities on Saturday.

Some of the protesters in Paris built roadblocks on Saturday, others set garbage cans on fire and destroyed billboards, according to a photographer from the news agency AFP who was there.

In Nantes, western France, police used rubber bullets against protesters on Saturday.

A protester shields himself from tear gas with an umbrella during a demonstration in Nantes on Wednesday.

Protesters waved yellow smoke flares in Nantes on Saturday.

French fries approach politics with furious passion and demonstrations are commonplace. Now we still have France’s worst political crisis in years.

The opposition submitted two motions of no confidence on Friday. Behind one is the right-wing populist National Coalition, the other is the coalition of center-left, center-right and Corsican nationalist parties (LIOT).

The latter signals to the government that its actions are opposed by several politicians from different political groups.

Protesters near Place d’Italie in Paris on Saturday.

“Democracy, environmental protection, equality”, read the protester’s sign.

Motions of no confidence will be voted on on Monday. If the opposition were to find a consensus, the pension reform would fall, Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornen resignation and dissolution of the government. At that time, Macron could try to name a new government or hold early elections.

The government is protected by the fact that the French opposition is fragmented from the far right to the far left. of the French newspaper Le Figaro according to the calculations, the probability that the motion of no confidence submitted by the center would bring down the government is very small.

French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire told the Reuters news agency on Sunday that he did not believe that a majority would be formed to overthrow the government. According to Le Maire, the vote is nevertheless a “moment of truth”.

During the demonstration in Paris, a man was holding an umbrella that protects against police water cannons.

Riot police were on the run in Nantes on Saturday.

A protester kicked in a window in Nantes on Wednesday.

The government staying put would not mean that Macron’s worries are over. When Macron was elected for an extended term last spring, his electoral success was based more on the unpopularity of his opponents than on his own popularity.

With the unpopular pension reform, support has fallen to rock bottom. A French Sunday paper Le Journal du Dimanchen a recent poll shows that only 28 percent of French people support Macron. In the same survey, 29 percent of the respondents supported Prime Minister Bornea.