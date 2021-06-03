France Macron of France is burying its pension reform, which caused protests and large-scale strikes

As many as 800,000 people protested against the pension reform before the corona pandemic. During the period of interest rate restrictions, the reform has been on hiatus.

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised to abandon the heavily opposed project to reform the French pension system.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting accumulation restrictions even over 800,000 people showed up at once his mind in Paris. A wave of protests and protests shook France in December 2019 and caused widespread strikes.

In the pension reform was to move everyone to one, universal retirement age. This could have meant raising the retirement age in many sectors of the public sector that currently enjoy special benefits. For example, train drivers have often retired at around the age of 50.

During the corona pandemic, the pension reform project was put on hold. In France, strict movement restrictions and other measures came into force in March 2020.

Thursday President Macron said according to Reuters news agency that he no longer considered it possible to continue the reform.

“I don’t think the reform can continue as it was originally planned,” Macron said.

“It was extremely ambitious and complex. Implementing the reform now would mean that we would ignore the fact that we now have a lot more to take care of. ”

French a kimurant pension system will be costly for the state. Its reform was one of Macron’s key election promises as he aspired to and became elected president in 2017.

France will hold the presidential election next time in 2022. Macron is expected to announce shortly whether he plans to run for the next term. There was no announcement on Thursday yet.