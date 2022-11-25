France, suspicions on the Macron-McKinsey relationship: investigation into alleged illicit financing

Emmanuel Macron he expects “full light to be shed in total transparency” by the investigations opened at the end of October by the French national financial prosecutor on the 2017 and 2022 electoral campaigns and which were reported yesterday.

Questioned by bfmtv on the sidelines of his visit to Dijon, the French president defined it as “normal for justice to do its job, it does it freely”. “Things will be done with serenity and transparency”, he added in response to a question on the judicial investigations into suspected “favoritism” and “hidden favoritism”.

“The 2017 accounts have already been looked at, looked at, and looked at again. It has not escaped your attention that sometimes there can be problems in the electoral accounts, but mine have been looked at like all the candidates of 2017”, assured the tenant of the Elysée. “I fear nothing”, added Macron, saying he does not believe he is “at the heart of the investigation”.

