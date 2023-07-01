“Sometimes we have the feeling that some of the rioters live on the streets as if they were playing video games that have intoxicated them”: French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at crisis unit meeting in Paris after violence broke out across the country after the killing of a 17-year-old young man at the hands of an agent in Nanterre. “Social media has played a considerable role in the riots of recent days,” Macron said, “we will take steps to withdraw the most sensitive content.” Hence the invitation to parents to keep their children who intend to take part in the urban warfare at home.



