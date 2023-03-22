“I don’t like making this reform, I wouldn’t have wanted to make it“. This was stated in his live television interview by French President Emmanuel Macron, who defined the pension reform “not a luxury, not a pleasure, but a necessity, it is in the best interest of the nation“. “Reform is very difficult” he remarked, and answered a question: “I don’t live on regrets, but on will and tenacity”.

The text of the “pension reform will follow its democratic path,” Macron said. “It was adopted through a vote”, today “it is being examined by the Constitutional Court, we will have to wait for a decision”.

The hope of the French president is that the reform “to enter into force by the end of the year”. “I’m sorry – she added – that no union has proposed a compromise”.

Then, insisting during his interview on the need for pension reform, despite the unpopularity of the measure, Macron underlined: “Between the short-term polls and the best interests of the nation, I choose the latter”.

The president chanted the “no to violence extreme used to attack elected officials, no to the use of violence without rules”. “We cannot accept partisans or factions”, he said, expressing respect for the dissent expressed in the demonstrations organized by the unions “in the calm”.

Macron further noted that “much of the anger that has been expressed is not just about pensions and I want to go back and be able to talk about it. But today we have to reform our system and therefore I am doing it out of a sense of responsibility, in the general interest”.

Then, to a question about the premier, he replied: “Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has my trust to lead this government team and to build a legislative program, a government program, to have fewer laws and clearer texts”. “We must continue to widen this majority as much as possible,” said Macron.

The French president also spoke of companies. Faced with the “feeling of injustice” felt and expressed by French citizens towards “some large companies” which derive “significant benefits” and “buy back their own shares”, Macron proposed “an extraordinary contribution” of those large companies to share the wealth with wage earners. Not “a tax on super profits,” he said.