France|The French president said in a podcast interview that he believes in the power of dialogue. Therefore, he does not rule out continuing the conversation with the Russian president.

French president Emmanuel Macron had been invited to an interview with the French Generation Do It Yourself podcast.

Podcast series Section 401s Macron stated that he does not rule out the possibility that he would continue the conversation with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with. Macron named nuclear power as one of the possible topics of the discussion. However, he did not specify the details.

“I would continue the dialogue with Vladimir Putin. No, we haven’t been in the last few months [yhteydessä]but I do not rule out the possibility of discussing some topic,” Macron said.

Macron justified his statement by saying that he “sincerely believes in the power of dialogue”.

President Macron’s participation in the podcast was published on Monday. The title of the episode was “The hardest decisions are made alone”. The total duration of the podcast episode was almost two hours, and France’s relations with Russia were only touched upon briefly in the interview.

The Kremlin the controlled Russian media is actively spreading the news of the podcast’s release.

“Macron wants to continue dialogue with Putin”, petition-the paper headlined its news. On Tuesday morning, it was the third most read news in Russia on Yandex’s list.

Putin and Macron spoke fairly regularly even after Russia launched a major invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In the first weeks of the war, from February 24 to May 3, 2022, they had at least ten phone conversations, a Russian news agency reported. Tass then.

Macron announced publicly in February 2024 about the theoretical possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.