France, the wind that pushes Le Pen towards triumph. Macron has got it all wrong. The analysis

Anticipation grows for the second round of French legislative electionsthe left after the defeat in the first round last Sunday spoke of “seven days to avoid disaster“, but the French desire for change seems unstoppable. Now the president Macron he has been cornered and even his most loyal followers no longer follow him. “We have witnessed – explains French political scientist Yves Meny to the Corriere della Sera – to a shift of the electorate from the Communist and Socialist parties towards Le Pen. The old culture of protest was better and perhaps more effectively captured by RN. The second reason why the cordon sanitaire no longer works is that there has been a broad public consensus on one particular element of the right-wing campaign. A sort of widespread racism, I would say, softor at least of hostility towards the immigrants. Not so much because they are considered responsible for “stealing” jobs from the French, but above all because they are accused of being responsible for insecurity And of the increase in crime“.

Macron has now been isolated and even his old majority has stopped following him. “With a government of the opposite color, – Meny continues to Il Corriere – the skills he has left are limited to the field of international politics, European politics and defense. But it is a subtle game. Mitterrand had managed to play it well thanks to small adjustments without fuss. Macron is much more impulsive. I do not know if he will be able to have this delicacy. My prediction however is that stay until the end of the mandate in 2027 to not hand over the Elysée to Marine Le Pen too“.

And in fact the decision taken by Macron on early elections was disputed: he cannot pretend that there still exists a majority that he himself killed, as former Prime Minister Edouard said a few days ago Philippe. “Not one vote should go to the National Rallybut not even to the France Unsubdued (the left, ed.)”, says Philippe now, followed by his former party colleague in the Républicains, Finance Minister Bruno The Mayoralso furious both for the senseless dissolution and for the sudden Macron’s left turnafter years of the president seemed to be holding the bar to the right.