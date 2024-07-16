French President Macron has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Attal

Attal’s government officially resigned on Tuesday evening, and will continue to operate for a few more weeks. The French president confirmed the acceptance of the resignation shortly after 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the left is still not united on its choice of candidate for prime minister.

Emmanuel Macron had announced, during a meeting of the cabinet held a few hours earlier, that he would accept the resignations of the prime minister and his cabinet at the end of the day, those present told AFP.

Article under update…