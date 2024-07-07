France post-vote/ Macron-Gaullist-moderate left government hypothesis. Meloni weakest in Europe must deal with Ursula



What government should we form now in France after the results of the second round of legislative elections and the surprise of the left’s boom and the right’s flop? Apart from the return to the polls already at the beginning of September, hypothesis that absolutely cannot be excluded, the other solution under study would be a political government among the Macronians, the Gaullists who rejected the agreement with the right of the RN and a significant portion (but not all) of the Popular Front, then the Socialists and the less radical and extreme left. For example, out with the Communists and the populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon but in with the Greens and other forces of the Center-left, progressive and not extremist. This hypothesis is also not easy, but the only one to avoid a return to the polls. And in any case practicable now that the RN has been scaled down by the voters. A downsizing that inevitably weakens Giorgia Meloni who was hoping for an anti-Macron turning point in Paris. Now the prime minister will be forced to negotiate a position with Ursula and, probably, to abstain from the vote in the EU Parliament, squeezed between Tajani with the EPP in the majority and Matteo Salvini with Orban and the patriots.

