As the health situation worsens in France, French President Emmanuel Macron, criticized for his anti-covid-19 strategy, meets with his Health Defense Council in which one of the main points of analysis is the possible evolution of the pressure in hospitals and particularly in intensive care units. At 8:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, March 31, he will make a public address.The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has called for the closure of schools in the capital.

Close schools by bringing school holidays forward? Extend the confinement measures to other departments? Or “push the walls” of hospitals while waiting for the effect of vaccines? Faced with criticism of his anti-Covid strategy, and with more than 5,000 patients “in critical condition”, President Emmanuel Macron must make difficult decisions this Wednesday, March 31.

Once again, the French are awaiting the measures that the head of state will make with the ministers during the Defense Council, which takes place this Wednesday in the presidential palace. In the evening, Emmanuel Macron will address the French at 8:00 p.m., as he has done every time he has announced important decisions since the crisis began a year ago.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, called for the closure of schools in the capital, given the “very serious” health situation and the “very great disorganization” in schools. “It is necessary to take a measure that stops,” he said in French media, two and a half weeks before the school holidays in the Paris region.

“I believe that schools must be closed because it is a very big disorganization that exists today,” he argued, indicating that “some 20,000 students” are today “without class either because they are sick or because classes are closed,” being these 850. The incidence rate of Covid-19 among young people aged 15 to 19 is 850 per 100,000 inhabitants in Paris, he also said, recalling that the situation is “very serious” in the Île-de-France region, with “1,500 people in intensive care” at the hospital.

Nine out of ten ICU beds are occupied

The total number of patients in intensive care amounted to 5,072, above the normal capacity of the hospital and the peak of the second wave last November. The incidence rate also increased. Including Covid-19 and other patients, nearly nine out of 10 intensive care beds (6,833 out of 7,665 as of March 26) are currently occupied, according to the French Ministry of Health, which states that “the increase in capacity continues in all regions “.

This deterioration has only increased the pressure on Emmanuel Macron, urged by many doctors, but also by the opposition, to take more effective measures. Some suggest a new strict confinement, which the French president rejects so far.

The image of a head of state who decides alone has been reinforced by his refusal of any “mea culpa” for not having reconfirmed at the end of January, against the advice of scientists.

Instead of cracking down on Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron could wait a few more days to assess the effect of the hybrid lockdown established 13 days ago in various departments, including Île-de-France and Hauts-de-France.

But, in the absence of quick measures, doctors and those responsible for hospitals have warned of the risk of having to “choose” the patients who will be treated due to lack of beds. An “unthinkable” scenario for the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, who reaffirmed on Tuesday, March 30: “We will not let hospitals become saturated, we will not let doctors have to choose patients.”

Long vacation?

One way to reduce this pressure is, according to teachers, parents and representatives, to close schools to limit infections. A solution that Macron and his Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, only want to take as a last resort.

However, the proposal of the president of the Île-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, to bring forward the spring break, scheduled for April 17, to close schools for a month, is being closely observed in the can. On this point, “the reflection is underway,” said an adviser.

Since Monday, a single case of Covid-19 justifies the closure of a class in the regions most affected by the epidemic. As a result, closures in Paris have nearly doubled in one day, from 246 to 473, the mayor announced.

Among the parameters of the equation, the acceptability of the new restrictions counts a lot for the government, in the face of a population that is increasingly resistant to movement restrictions.

The slow pace of the vaccination campaign in the spotlight

It could be about 15 departments under increased surveillance, such as Orne, Vaucluse, Isère and Jura, where the incidence rate sometimes exceeds 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In overseas departments, restrictions are tightened in Martinique with the closure of restaurants, cinemas and entertainment venues as of Thursday, April 1.

More than ever, Emmanuel Macron is counting on a massive arrival of vaccines in April to overcome the crisis, following the example of the United Kingdom, which is beginning to see a way out.

The slowness of vaccination is one of the main grievances of the opposition towards Emmanuel Macron, a “wonder king” for Olivier Faure (Socialist Party), who has “no vision”, according to Marine Le Pen (far right) and who ” behaves in a totally irresponsible way “, according to Jean-Luc Mélenchon (far left).

Following the acceleration of the vaccination of those over 75, the government is studying the possibility of allowing all teachers to be vaccinated.

So far some 8.2 million first doses and 2.8 million second doses have been injected in France.

