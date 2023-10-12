French police used tear gas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris on Thursday night, as President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to remain united amid fears of a spillover into the conflict between Israel and Hamas in France, home to the largest Jewish and Muslim communities in Europe.

In a prime-time televised speech on Thursday, Macron called on the French people to remain united following the Hamas attack on Israel, in which 13 French citizens were killed.

“Let us not, through illusion or calculation, add national divisions to international divisions, and let us not give in to any form of hatred,” Macron said, adding that the number of French people killed in the Hamas incursion into Israel had risen to 13.

Seventeen French citizens, including four children, have been reported missing since the attack.

Macron vowed to do “everything” to achieve the release of the hostages held by Hamas. “I speak to the families tonight and I want to tell them that France is doing everything in its power, with the Israeli authorities and our partners, to bring them home safely because France never abandons its children.”said.

Hamas was a “terrorist organization” that wanted the death of the people of Israel, Macron said, adding that the only way to resolve the current crisis in the Middle East was by providing security guarantees to Israel along with the creation of a State of Palestine.

Macron’s speech came amid rising anti-Semitic attacks across France.

With concerns that the conflict could spread to the Middle East region, Macron promised to protect all citizens on French soil. “Our first duty is to guarantee the safety of all our citizens in our territory and avoid any action, any word that could stigmatize them,” he said. “I know many of you are afraid, and tonight I want to repeat it: the Republic will be there to protect you.”

France has the largest Muslim and Jewish populations in Europe, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has contributed to tensions between the two in the past.

Police use tear gas at pro-Palestinian demonstration

Shortly before Macron’s speech, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, claiming that they were “likely to generate disruptions to public order.”

Despite the ban, several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in central Paris on Thursday night in separate groups. The Police used tear gas and water cannons to try to prevent them from joining.

Protesters chanted “Israel murderer” and “Macron complicit.”

Protesters fire a tear gas canister during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, in Paris, on October 12, 2023. © Thibault Camus, AP

Anti-Semitic acts have increased in France since Hamas attacked Israeli cities on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people, according to authorities.

Israel has responded by launching the most powerful bombing campaign on Hamas-ruled Gaza in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, killing more than 1,500 people and destroying entire neighborhoods.

Darmanin said France had seen an increase in hate on social media, but also more direct threats.

“Since Saturday and the terrorist massacres in Israel, there have been more than a hundred anti-Semitic acts, mainly tags and swastikas,” Darmanin told France Inter radio, “but also insults… and people detained with a knife at the entrance of a school or synagogue… and a drone flying over a Jewish place of worship.”

Twenty-four people have been arrested. The government has assigned 10,000 police officers to protect about 500 locations.

Darmanin said intelligence services did not see specific terrorist threats against France’s Jewish community, but that threats could come from individuals rather than organized groups.

“The Palestinian cause is an absolutely respectable cause, France has always considered that we need two states, one Israeli and the other Palestinian… but if it is a demonstration of support for Hamas… no,” he said.

*With AFP; adapted from its English original