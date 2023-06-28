Scenes of violence that included burning vehicles, injured police officers and dozens of detainees in an outbreak of protests over the death of a 17-year-old boy in the Parisian suburbs. Video from a witness showed how an officer shot him at point-blank range when the victim was in his car, sparking outrage from many. A policeman was arrested and is being investigated for voluntary manslaughter, while President Emmanuel Macron called for calm.

Outrage in France. Tension took over the streets of Paris during the night of Tuesday and early on Wednesday, June 28, when dozens of people protested against the death of a 17-year-old boy, after a police officer shot him at point-blank range. when the minor tried to flee in a vehicle, according to a video recorded by a witness.

The authorities confirmed in the last hours that the officer involved in the case was arrested and is being investigated for homicide.

Justice is carrying out two investigations, one for the voluntary homicide of a public authority, which directly involves the brigadier who pulled the trigger, and another for skipping a police control, which points to the actions of the deceased, identified as Naël.

The latter caused discomfort in the victim’s family, her lawyer Jennifer Cambla criticized that the authorities try a deceased person, something that is prohibited in France.

During the riots, protesters set fire to at least 42 construction site vehicles and machinery. In addition, several officers were injured and at least 24 people were detained.

According to the Parisian police prefect, Laurent Núñez, the security forces prevented the situation from escalating, by quelling attempts to loot shops and public establishments.

In the midst of this panorama, the Government ordered the deployment of 2,000 police officers and gendarmes in the suburbs of Paris, to prevent new episodes of violence.

The images that raised the tension

Outrage erupted after a recording of the incident was released. The images refuted the official information released at the beginning, according to which the uniformed man had shot the young man because he was driving his vehicle in the direction of the police officer.

But that version was unmarked by the images that circulated on social networks and that were later verified by media outlets such as the French news agency AFP.

The video shows how an officer, a 38-year-old brigadier, points a gun at the minor through the window, while his partner talks to him. The shot occurred at the moment the victim tried to accelerate his vehicle.

Video capture showing the moment a police officer points his gun at a 17-year-old boy in a vehicle. The young man identified as Naël died as a result of the shots, which sparked riots in the French capital, on June 27, 2023. © @Ohana_Fgn/Twitter

However, the physical integrity of the police officers was never at risk, the images highlight, as those involved had initially indicated to justify the reason for the attack.

“It is inexcusable”: Macron rejects the death of the teenager at the hands of a police officer

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity with the family of the minor who was shot dead and asked for calm after the scenes of tension and violence in the suburbs of the capital.

In a speech in Marseille, where the president will be for three days, Macron stressed that “nothing justifies the death of a young man (…) It is inexcusable,” he stressed.

“In a context like this, affection and respect for Naël and his family are needed, calm so that there is justice and also calm everywhere because we do not need the situation to catch fire,” the president stressed.

Nous partageons l’émotion et la peine de la famille et des proches du jeune Naël. Je veux leur dire notre solidarité et l’affection de la Nation. La Justice a été immédiatement saisie.… —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 28, 2023



Meanwhile, leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon lashed out at the reaction of the police authorities. “These deaths compromise the authority of the State. The police force has to be completely redone and its murderers punished. Republican police officers should no longer allow themselves to be dishonored by this type of companions, ”said the political leader in a message posted on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, the star of Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappé, published a message, in which he expressed his outrage at what happened. “France hurts me. An unacceptable situation. I am with the family and those close to Naël, this little angel who has left too soon ”, he remarked.

Likewise, the French national team footballer, Jules Koundé, joined the sports figures who spoke in favor of the victim and repudiated the violence. “This is reality and it is dramatic,” he said.

For his part, the actor Omar Sy asked that there be “a Justice worthy of the name that honors the memory of this boy.”

The investigations continue and the authorities continue their efforts to prevent further disturbances.

With EFE and AFP