Macron asks Attal ‘to remain prime minister for the time being’

Emmanuel Macron has asked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to remain in his post as Prime Minister “for the time being”, in order to “ensure the stability of the country”. Attal had gone, as planned, to the Elysée to present his announced resignation after yesterday evening’s vote. The President of the Republic has asked him to remain in his post “for the time being”, according to what was learned from the Elysée.

After Attal, Darmanin also at the Elysée

With Gabriel Attal, who arrived at the Elysée to present his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, also arrived at the presidency. He will hold talks with Macron after Attal’s exit, according to reports.

Scholz’s spokesman: ‘There is relief after the French polls’

“The outcome of the parliamentary elections in France gives us some relief,” said the spokesman for the German Chancellor, Steffen Hebestreit, commenting on the results of the French elections. The spokesman stressed, however, that “it remains to be seen what political developments will be in light of this unusual constellation” that emerged from the polls. Scholz will have the opportunity to discuss this with President Emmanuel Macron in Washington at the NATO summit, he concluded.

Prime Minister Attal goes to the Elysée to present his resignation

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has left the Matignon Palace, the seat of government, and is headed to the Elysée to present his resignation to the head of state, Emmanuel Macron. Relations between the two have become difficult, according to their entourage, in recent weeks, after the dissolution: “I did not choose to dissolve the Assemblée,” Attal said last night after the announcement of the results of the second round of voting, “but I refused to suffer it.”

Kremlin: ‘No illusions after French elections’

The Kremlin has “no particular hopes or illusions” after the French parliamentary elections.

Popular Front: ‘This week the candidate for prime minister’

The left-wing alliance that won the legislative elections without an absolute majority, the New Popular Front, must “be able to present a candidacy within the week” for the post of prime minister. This was stated by the secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure. Faure, secretary of one of the parties that constitute the New Popular Front, assured that the choice will be made “this week” and will be “by consensus, or there will necessarily be a vote” of the different formations that constitute the alliance.

