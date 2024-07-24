France, the clever Macron cashes in after the gamble

Francois Mitterrand was nicknamed “le florentin”, considered the magician of politique politicienne, the virtuoso of compromise, the man of the end, who justifies the means, even the questionable ones.

With skill and cunning, Emmanuel Macron, as a young man close to Rocard, is skilfully emerging from the political impasse that followed the defeat of the presidential camp in the European elections of June 9 and the defeat in the early consultations of June 30 and July 7.

And, yet Having come in second in the legislative elections, Macron’s presidential alliance managed to gain leadership of six out of eight parliamentary committeesto the National Assembly, granting the other two to the winners of Gluksmanni’s Nouveau Front Populaire, and excluding Bardella’s Rassemblement National and Mélenchon’s maximalists.

The enterprise of the tenant of the Elysée, who regained the presidency of the Chamber for the Macronist Yael Braun-Pivet, succeeded thanks to an unprecedented alliance with the moderate right of the Republicanswho came fourth, but far behind the top three, in the elections.

And although Le Pen’s RN is the party with the largest parliamentary group, it has been excluded from all important positions in the National Assembly.

According to Marine Le Pen, a friend of Salvini, based on the votes obtained, the top positions in the National Assembly, which had gone to the Republicans, would have gone to his party, who on his profile X defined the raid as “a democratic scandal”.

Yesterday, however, the new Popular Front has proposed to Macron the name of Lucie Castets as prime minister. Former advisor to Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, she is currently director of finance and purchasing at the City Hall of the French capital.