Macron appoints Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed the former minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne as the new prime minister replacing Jean Castex. She is the second woman to hold this position later Edith Cressonwho remained in the presidency from May 1991 to April 1992 during the second term of Francois Mitterand. “The President of the Republic – says a note from the Elysée – has nominated Elisabeth Borne Prime Minister and instructed her to form a government. “” It is the choice of competence in the service of France – continues the note – of a woman of principles, action and concrete results “.

Who is Elisabeth Borne

Borne, 61, moved up from 2017 to Then transport to the Ecological Transition, is one of the supporters of the left wing of the government and known for her rigor and her skills. AND’ been prefect of the Poitou-Charentes region from 2013 to 2014, then chief of staff of Se’gole’ne Royal at the Ministry of Ecology from 2014 to 2015before taking the helm of the Ratp, the transport manager of the Parisian region, until his entry into the government in the 2017.

Marine Le Pen: Macron unable to reunite

“Naming Elisabeth Borne as prime minister, Emmanuel Macron demonstrates his inability to unite and his willingness to continue his policy of contempt, deconstruction of the state, social pillaging, tax racketeering and laxity. ” Marine Le Penleader of the far-right party Rassemblement National, defeated in April by Macron in the second round of the French elections.

