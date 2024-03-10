The French president, Emmanuel Macron, announces his government's presentation of a bill on the end of life.

The law provides, among other things, the possibility that people can ask for “help in dying” on the basis of strictly regulated conditions, unlike assisted suicide or euthanasia.

“With this text – explains Macron in an interview with Libération and La Croix – we look death in the face.”

Adult patients, “capable of full and complete discernment”, who are affected by “an incurable disease” with “prognosis involving death in the short or medium term” and suffer “refractory suffering” to any type of relief, will be able to “ask for be helped to die”, explained the head of state to the two newspapers, one which traditionally represents the left, the other the Catholic world.

In the case of a favorable collegial opinion from the doctors, a “lethal product” will be prescribed to the patient, who will then be able to self-administer it or ask for help from a third party if “he is not in a physical condition to be able to proceed independently”.

The bill will be presented in April in the Council of Ministers, and in May it should be examined in the first reading before the deputies of the Assemblée Nationale. The announcement by Macron, who had promised a law on the end of life during the election campaign, comes one week after the historic inclusion of the right to abortion in the French Constitution, the first in the world to accept an amendment on this issue.