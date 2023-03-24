The video of President Emmanuel Macron during yesterday’s live TV interview from the Elysée Palace is all the rage on French social networks. In the images, Macron is seen animatedly answering a question and banging his wrist on the table making noise with his watch on his left wrist. Immediately after the president fumbles with his hands under the table, then his arms reappear but the clock is gone. “When it comes to talking about minimum wages – commented on Twitter the deputy of La France Insoumise, Clémence Guetté – the president takes off his beautiful luxury watch, under the table”. The tweet has been retweeted several thousand times. And commented by opponents of the president who claim that on Macron’s wrist there was an 80,000 euro watch. “Contrary to what was said on social networks – sources close to Macron specified on France Info radio – the president did not take off his watch to hide it, but because he had just hit it hard against the table”. As for the model worn by the French head of state, it is a Bell & Ross BRV192 personalized with the insignia of the Presidency of the Republic, his entourage specified. It is a model sold on the market for around 2,000 euros: “he has been wearing it every day for over a year and a half”, the source specifies.



00:33