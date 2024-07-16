Everything as expected: first Council of Ministers of the new legislature, last for the Attal government still in office. President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the Prime Minister’s resignation – the relationship between the two is still cold even though Gabriel Attal expressed his “gratitude” to him today – and he left the government in charge only “for current affairs”implying that the situation should reasonably continue for a few weeks, until the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics at least. Thus leaving the political forces – today further away than ever from a solution to identify a shared prime minister – time to find an agreement.

Wall to wall in the New Popular Front

But in the left the situation has become explosive.. Nine days after the electoral victory in the legislative elections – which gave the relative majority to the New Popular Front – the two poles of the alliance, on the left Lfi, La France Insoumise, in the centre the Socialist Party, are now at oddsThey don’t deal anymore, There are no ongoing business activitiesthe latest proposals were treated like waste paper by the counterparts: Huguette Bello, deputy of La Réunion, proposed by the communists and approved by Verdi and Insoumis, it was rejected by the socialists; Laurence Tubianaeconomist and climatologist, proposed by the Socialist Party, it was defined as “not serious” by Lfi because it was “Macron compatible”. The reactions were disruptive: «Olivier Faure (the socialist secretary, ed.) he totally opposes any proposal that does not come from his party“, thundered the Mélenchonians; “with three out of four formations in favor, I don’t see how LFI can claim to impose itself, we are the majority”, replied Faure after the rejection of the Tubiana hypothesis. While Fabien Roussel, leader of the communists, maliciously suggested that “LFI prefers to be in opposition”.

Government in charge only for current affairs

Regarding the government’s management of current affairs, Macron stressed that “in order for this period of time to be shortened as much as possible, it is up to the republican forces to work together to build a union.” Macron dismissed the ministers, thanked them, Attal responded by expressing “gratitude” for the members of the government and for the head of state, as well as his “passion for France” and his sense of “duty”. Last appointment without big surprises, without emotional farewells but with moderate tones. Those that will serve for a first test of understanding on Thursday, when the assembled deputies will have to, first of all, elect their president, a strategic position. The road seems much less uphill than the one that should lead to an agreement on a prime minister. The left has made it known, for once, that it is close to an agreement, since Lfi does not necessarily impose its name. Macronians and Republicans are seeking an agreement on the most important roles to be assigned, in addition to that of president. Some would like to propose a sort of Republican Front also in parliamentary nominations, to exclude Le Pen’s party.