The 26,000 local police officers in France were called this Sunday to go on strike tonight and on December 31st by an inter-union movement, to achieve social improvements.

(Also read: Justice authorizes departure of plane to Nicaragua blocked in France)

This is the first strike called at the national level by municipal police officers, and has been called by eleven unions and professional associations.

The organizers demand improvements in pensions and the salary scale of agents. “I hope that the movement will be followed,” said the president of the SNPM union, Frédéric Biedak, in a statement, who stressed that the agents “respond” when they are needed on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve, while “the Government turns a deaf ear when They ask for salary revaluations.

Information in development

EFE