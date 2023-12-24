You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
File photo of the French police.
AFP / Nicolas TUCAT
File photo of the French police.
This is the first strike called at the national level by municipal police officers.
E F
The 26,000 local police officers in France were called this Sunday to go on strike tonight and on December 31st by an inter-union movement, to achieve social improvements.
This is the first strike called at the national level by municipal police officers, and has been called by eleven unions and professional associations.
The organizers demand improvements in pensions and the salary scale of agents. “I hope that the movement will be followed,” said the president of the SNPM union, Frédéric Biedak, in a statement, who stressed that the agents “respond” when they are needed on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve, while “the Government turns a deaf ear when They ask for salary revaluations.
EFE
E F
