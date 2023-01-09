Lloris leaves the French national team. The goalkeeper announced it in an interview with Team . A painful choice, made after the final lost to Argentina on penalties and which opens the door to the national team, in the fullest sense of the term, to the AC Milan player Maignan.

ENOUGH

—

After Qatar, the Tottenham goalkeeper believes he has given everything to the cause. “There comes a time when you have to know how to fold. It has always been said and repeated that the France national team shirt must belong to everyone and nobody. And I don’t want it to be mine at all costs. I have a duty to keep this principle. And I think that behind me there are elements capable of guaranteeing continuity of performance”. Deschamps had been advised of the decision. “I thought about this choice for a long time after the world championship, but if I have to be honest it was something I had in mind for at least six months. During my stay in Qatar this feeling became a thought that grew until it turned into a decision. C “There’s another goalkeeper, Maignan, who is already ready to take my place. I need to have more time to devote to my family and my children. I’ve been goalkeeper for France for 14 and a half years and that’s a lot.”