For the sixth time since mid-January, the main French unions took to the streets in a day of general strike against the pension reform that the government of Emmanuel Macron intends to approve. The unions already consider that this has been the day with the greatest follow-up of all and describe the paralysis of a good part of the country as a “success”.

The unions are already calling it a “historic” day in their fight against the approval of the new pension reform that the government of Emmanuel Macron intends to carry out. Hundreds of thousands of French took to the streets on March 7 to raise their voices against the Executive’s plans encouraged by the massive mobilizations of all the unions in the French country.

The labor unions conceived this sixth day of the general strike as essential to redouble the pressure on Emmanuel Macron and his cabinet, who until now have refused to negotiate the reform and intend to approve it in the coming days in the Senate. Some sources even point out that during this same March 7 a parliamentary agreement could be reached regarding the seventh article of the reform, which is the one that talks about the delay of the retirement age.

The union objective of “paralyzing France” seems to be working, since the collapse in some sectors, such as transport, education or energy, is more than remarkable. Follow-up among teachers or in the railway sector is very high and they have been added this Tuesday by truckers and garbage collectors in the country.

It is estimated that the protests have spread to a total of 300 cities and towns in France and it is expected that between 1.2 and 1.4 million people will take to the streets in Paris, figures not reached in the previous days of strike .

So far there have been roadblocks across the country encouraged by truckers, flight cancellations and delays in high-speed trains. In addition, since Friday the production of electricity has been reduced and this Tuesday there were blockades in the output of fuel from all the refineries in the country.

What does the controversial pension reform in France seek?

The controversial pension reform has the objective of delaying the retirement age from 62 to 64 years and intends that in order to collect their entire pension the French must contribute 43 years instead of 42 from 2027, an advance to previously predicted, which was the year 2035.

The Executive defends the measure as “necessary” to guarantee the viability of the pension system, which for the next decades faces the great challenge of the aging of the population in France and the question of whether future generations will be able to sustain so many retirements.

News in development…