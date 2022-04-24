France Live broadcast: Is the election of a president for the first time in 20 years in France or will the far right rise to power?

The second round of the French presidential election is full of stakes. However, according to polls, President Emmanuel Macron’s victory is very likely.

French the second round of the presidential election will be held on Sunday. Opposing are the sitting president, the liberal center-right Emmanuel Macron and a candidate for the National Alliance Marine Le Pen.

Polling stations will open at 9 am Finnish time. The last polling stations will close at 9 pm, and immediately after that, the first forecasts of the election results will be published.

The predictions are based on the votes cast at the so-called test polling stations. The pre-selected test polling stations will close at 8 pm Finnish time, and their votes will be counted enough in an hour so that a forecast of the result for the whole country can be given.

In France has been last elected president for an extension 20 years ago, but now Macron’s victory is very likely. For the past year, Macron’s management of Le Pen has been in the order of ten percentage points in opinion polls, and the latest polls before the election weekend show a similar difference between candidates.

Meanwhile, the party on the far right of Le Pen has never been so close to power. For both candidates, there is enough exciting on Sunday, especially in terms of turnout: who will stay home, who will be able to go to the polls? It’s not impossible for sleeping voters to decide the election, but if Le Pen happened to win, all the polls would have been historically badly wrong.

Macron and Le Pen also faced each other in the second round five years ago. At the time, Macron won with 66 percent of the vote, with Le Pen falling to 34 percent. Now Le Pen will get up to more than 45 percent of the vote based on opinion polls.

Many the frustration of the French with the middle ground policy represented by Macron became apparent in the first round two weeks ago, when well over half voted for either the far right or the far left.

On the other hand, as incumbent president, Macron received a relatively large share of first-round votes since François Mitterrandin in 1988.

The duel between Macron and Le Pen didn’t really come to life until Wednesday of this week when they faced a three-hour TV election debate. Le Pen fared better than in 2017, but according to polls, a majority of viewers considered Macron the winner of the debate.

In the debate, Macron managed to turn the stills upside down for a long time. Le Pen was unable to properly challenge Macron for the decisions made during his reign, but had to defend himself when Macron attacked Le Pen’s past deeds. Macron used particularly harsh words about Le Pen’s pro-Russia and Russian president Vladimir Putin with cuddling.

The election debate aired on television in a Parisian restaurant on Wednesday.

Russia however, is a secondary issue for the French in Sunday’s election.

By far the most important election theme has been the rise in the cost of living: how much heating costs, how much food costs, how much gasoline costs. Le Pen’s election campaign has been able to capitalize on people’s concerns about inflation and has promised a government of “national unity” to curb rising costs of living. Le Pen has also promised a referendum on immigration policy.

Le Pen’s campaign sees this as a fundamental choice: “Macron or France”.

Macron’s campaign, for its part, has focused on making the election a special referendum on the EU. According to Macron, Le Pen’s desire to turn the EU into a loose union of peoples would mean the end of the EU. In Wednesday’s election debate, Macron pointed out that back in 2017, Le Pen wanted France to leave the euro, but has now apparently changed its position on the basis of the election program. Macron accused Le Pen of driving more secretly in France de facto difference from the EU.

In the election debate, Macron specifically raised, for example, the British decision to leave the EU after the referendum. Macron said the result of the referendum was just because so many felt that there was no point in voting. The next day regretted.

Macron has also seized Le Pen’s desire to ban Muslim women from wearing hijab scarves in public places. According to Macron, the ban would betray France’s long tradition of secularism and the republic, the entire legacy of the Enlightenment: the state cannot determine what everyone believes in, and therefore it cannot deny religious symbols from public places.

Candidates have also disputed raising the retirement age. Macron has proposed that he retire in 2027 at the age of 64. Le Pen, on the other hand, has said that the retirement age should be around 60-62 years. Macron asked Le Pen in Wednesday’s debate how to finance some low retirement age.

“You either impose hidden taxes or you put retirees’ pensions at risk, ”Macron said.

Presidential election the campaign ended on Friday night. French law prohibits campaigning and the publication of opinion polls on both election day and election day. Doorstep surveys are also not allowed to be published in France. These can still be expected, as the French-language media in Belgium, for example, cannot be fined by the French state for door-to-door inquiries.